Five South Indian OTT releases we cannot wait to stream

Prattusa
Set to premiere on JioHotstar, this heartwarming family drama is already generating immense buzz online. Director Sangeeth Rajan promises a beautiful exploration of modern relationships and community ties. "The core of our story is pure nostalgia," Sangeeth noted. This remains the absolutely perfect choice for a cosy weekend viewing session.
Yash returns in a grimy gangster epic that promises to redefine the Kannada action genre on Netflix. Geetu Mohandas directs this highly anticipated streaming project. "We are constantly pushing boundaries with this gritty character," Geetu explained. Expect explosive action sequences, stellar performances and a truly unforgettable cinematic home viewing experience.
Vetrimaaran brings his masterful storytelling back to ZEE5 with the thrilling conclusion to his acclaimed police saga. Soori and Vijay Sethupathi reprise their highly powerful roles. "This final act brings incredible emotional closure," Vijay stated recently. This gritty drama guarantees intense performances, brilliant cinematography and a deeply impactful climax today.
Sandeep Reddy Vanga directs Prabhas in this fierce cop drama heading straight to Amazon Prime Video. Fans are eagerly anticipating the brutal action and intense character arcs. "The sheer intensity of his performance will completely shock audiences," Sandeep revealed. Prepare yourself for incredible sequences, raw emotion and massive streaming entertainment.
Dhanush stars in this transformative action drama coming very soon to Netflix. Directed by Ashwath Marimuthu, the story follows an unambitious man who completely rebuilds his life after tragedy strikes. "Witnessing his cinematic evolution is an absolute joy to watch," Ashwath confessed. Expect spectacular stunts, emotional depth and fantastic performances.