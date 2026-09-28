Happy birthday, Ranbir Kapoor: 7 films that prove he's one of Bollywood's finest

DEBOLINA ROY
Wake Up Sid (2009)
This comedy follows Sidharth Mehra, a lethargic student in Mumbai, as he is thrust into self-sufficiency after flunking his exams. Ranbir Kapoor portrays Sid's journey with finesse, from a complacent, aimless character to a self-sufficient photographer fond of subtlety and feeling.
Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year (2009)
Harpreet Singh Bedi is the main character of this story. A fresh graduate, he faces the challenges of corporate greed and is determined to start an honest business that will compete with other companies.
Rockstar (2011)
The story follows Janardhan Jakhar’s evolution into Jordan, a musician with a self-destructive streak whose genius is rooted in heartbreak. The artist acts out a passionate performance filled with tremendous energy, power, and deep artistic detachment.
Barfi! (2012)
Taking place in Darjeeling, Barfi tells the story of a deaf-mute man caught in a sensitive love triangle. Rather than dialogue, he relies on comical antics and deep, expressive eyes to give life to this uniquely timeless character.
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013)
The narrative focuses on Kabir 'Bunny' Thapar, a passionate travel photojournalist, and his turmoil between professional ambition and eternal love. Bunny is a vibrant character filled with energy, charisma, and emotional resonance, whose learning journey teaches him the importance of relationships.
Tamasha (2015)
The storyline centres around Ved Vardhan Sahni, an individual suffocated by a dull, corporate life who finds his real self as an artist. He effortlessly moves from being an oppressed worker to being a liberated storyteller, introducing a heart-wrenching journey through an identity crisis.
Raajneeti (2010)
This political thriller showcases the journey of Samar Pratap, who gets involved in the deadly power struggles of his family. In this movie, he plays a serious tactician and businessman, shedding his romantic side.