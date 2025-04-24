Happy birthday, Sachin Tendulkar: 5 milestone moments in his career

The 'Desert Storm' Innings (Sharjah, 1998): In a triangular series involving Australia and New Zealand, Tendulkar played two consecutive iconic innings against Australia. The first, a blistering 143 in a losing cause, ensured India qualified for the final on net run rate amid a sandstorm interruption (hence the nickname). Just two days later, on his birthday, he smashed another century, scoring 134 to lead India to victory in the final against the same dominant Australian team. These innings cemented his reputation as a match-winner capable of demolishing the best attacks.