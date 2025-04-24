Happy birthday, Sachin Tendulkar: 5 milestone moments in his career

Dharitri Ganguly
First Test Century (Manchester, 1990): When Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar was just 17, he faced a strong England attack at Old Trafford, scoring a magnificent 119 not out in the fourth innings. This crucial knock saved the Test match for India and announced his arrival on the world stage, showcasing maturity and technique far beyond his years. It was the first glimpse of the legend he would become.
The 'Desert Storm' Innings (Sharjah, 1998): In a triangular series involving Australia and New Zealand, Tendulkar played two consecutive iconic innings against Australia. The first, a blistering 143 in a losing cause, ensured India qualified for the final on net run rate amid a sandstorm interruption (hence the nickname). Just two days later, on his birthday, he smashed another century, scoring 134 to lead India to victory in the final against the same dominant Australian team. These innings cemented his reputation as a match-winner capable of demolishing the best attacks.
First ODI Double Century (Gwalior, 2010): Against a fantastic South African bowling attack, Sachin broke new ground in One Day International cricket. He became the first male cricketer ever to score a double hundred in the format, finishing unbeaten on 200. This incredible feat redefined the possibilities in limited-overs batting and set a benchmark for others to follow.
Winning the ICC World Cup (Mumbai, 2011): After participating in five previous World Cups, Sachin finally achieved his lifelong dream of winning cricket's biggest prize. Playing on home soil, India defeated Sri Lanka in the final at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. While he didn't star in the final itself, he was India's leading run-scorer in the tournament. The emotional scenes of his teammates carrying him on their shoulders during the victory lap remain one of cricket's most enduring images.
100th International Century (Mirpur, 2012): Against Bangladesh in an Asia Cup match, Tendulkar reached a milestone many thought impossible – his 100th century in international cricket (combining Tests and ODIs). While the century itself came in a match India surprisingly lost, the achievement itself is monumental, highlighting his incredible longevity, consistency, and hunger for runs over 23 years at the highest level. It's a record that is unlikely to be surpassed.