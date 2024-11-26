International Emmy Awards 2024: a star-studded night celebrating global television

Team Indulge

Actor Vir Das attends the 52nd International Emmy Awards at the New York Hilton Midtown

Actor Micaela Diamond attends the 52nd International Emmy Awards at the New York Hilton Midtown

Actor Juliana Aiden Martinez attends the 52nd International Emmy Awards at the New York Hilton Midtown

Actor Timothy Spall poses with the Emmy for Best Performance by an Actor at the 52nd International Emmy Awards 

Actor Chutimon Chuengcharoensukying poses with the Emmy for Best Performance by an Actress at the 52nd International Emmy Awards

Aditya Roy Kapur at the 52nd International Emmy Awards 

Actor Adriana Barraza attends the 52nd International Emmy Awards at the New York Hilton Midtown

Sandeep Modi and Aditya Roy Kapur at the 52nd International Emmy Awards in New York

Actor Audrey Fleurot attends the 52nd International Emmy Awards at the New York Hilton Midtown

Andy Kropa

Actor Isadora Cruz attends the 52nd International Emmy Awards on Monday, Nov. 25, 2024, in New York

Andy Kropa

Actor Jane Seymour attends the 52nd International Emmy Awards at the New York Hilton Midtown on Monday, Nov. 25, 2024, in New York

Andy Kropa

Actor Laura Benanti attends the 52nd International Emmy Awards on Monday, Nov. 25, 2024, in New York

Andy Kropa

Actor Wendi McLendon-Covey attends the 52nd International Emmy Awards at the New York Hilton Midtown

Andy Kropa
More on the Emmys!