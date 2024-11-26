International Emmy Awards 2024: Timothy Spall wins Best Actor, ‘Les Gouttes de Dieu’ named the Best series

The 52nd International Emmy Awards was held in New York City, with Indian actor-comedian Vir Das as the host. This marked a historic moment, as Vir became the first Indian to emcee the prestigious event.
The International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (IATAS) presented the awards to honour the best television programs produced and aired outside the United States in 2023. The nominations were spread across 14 categories, including Drama Series, Comedy, Documentary, and more.
India's acclaimed series The Night Manager, featuring Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapoor, and Sobhita Dhulipala, was nominated in the Drama Series category.
Here is the full list of winners:
Arts Programming: Pianoforte - Poland
Best Performance by an Actor: Timothy Spall, for The Sixth Commandment - United Kingdom
Best Performance by an Actress: Aokbab-Chutimon Chuengcharoensukying for Hunger -Thailand
Comedy: División Palermo - Argentina
Documentary: Otto Baxter: Not a F**ing Horror Story - United Kingdom
Drama Series: Les Gouttes de Dieu (Drops of God) - France
Non-Scripted Entertainment: Restaurant Misverstand (The Restaurant That Makes Mistakes) - Belgium
Short-Form Series: Punt de no Retorn (Point of no Return) - Spain
Sports Documentary: Brawn: The Impossible Formula 1 Story - United Kingdom
Telenovela: La Promesa (The Vow) - Spain
TV Movie / Mini-Series: Liebes Kind (Dear Child) - Germany
Kids: Animation: Tabby McTat - United Kingdom
Kids: Factual: La Vida Secreta de tu Mente (The Secret Life of Your Mind) - Mexico
Kids: Live-Action: En af Drengene (One of the Boys) - Denmark