International Emmy Awards 2024: Timothy Spall wins Best Actor, ‘Les Gouttes de Dieu’ named the Best series

The 52nd International Emmy Awards was held in New York City, with Indian actor-comedian Vir Das as the host. This marked a historic moment, as Vir became the first Indian to emcee the prestigious event.

The International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (IATAS) presented the awards to honour the best television programs produced and aired outside the United States in 2023. The nominations were spread across 14 categories, including Drama Series, Comedy, Documentary, and more.

India's acclaimed series The Night Manager, featuring Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapoor, and Sobhita Dhulipala, was nominated in the Drama Series category.

Here is the full list of winners: