Vir Das stuns in a modern Indian ensemble by Salooka at the International Emmy Awards 2024

Vir’s choice of outfit was a conscious decision to support emerging talent. In a previous Instagram post, he had expressed his intention to wear something from a new designer, showcasing the incredible talent within the Indian fashion industry. Over 4,000 submissions poured in, and ultimately, Salooka was selected to dress the comedian.

“I am so happy to be hosting the International Emmys. It’s a massive prestigious night to uphold makers from across a world that I believe, is making its best content,” he said. “I know firsthand how it can be life-changing.”

Beyond his comedic and acting talents, Vir is also known for his musical prowess as the lead singer of the comedy-rock band Alien Chutney. His continued success on the international stage highlights the growing influence of Indian talent on the global stage.