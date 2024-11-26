Vir Das stuns in a modern Indian ensemble by Salooka at the International Emmy Awards 2024

Comedian and actor Vir Das returned to the International Emmy Awards stage as host, this time not just as a nominee but as the master of ceremonies. After winning the 2023 International Emmy Award for Comedy for his Netflix special Landing,Vir was once again in the spotlight, showcasing his wit and charm.
For the prestigious event, Vir opted for a sophisticated ensemble designed by emerging Indian fashion label Salooka by Shubangi Bajpai. The look, a perfect blend of East and West, featured a blazer paired with a tone-on-tone embroidered white kurta and flared pants. Styled by Shreeja Rajgopal, he completed the look with a statement emerald pendant.
Vir’s choice of outfit was a conscious decision to support emerging talent. In a previous Instagram post, he had expressed his intention to wear something from a new designer, showcasing the incredible talent within the Indian fashion industry. Over 4,000 submissions poured in, and ultimately, Salooka was selected to dress the comedian.
“I am so happy to be hosting the International Emmys. It’s a massive prestigious night to uphold makers from across a world that I believe, is making its best content,” he said. “I know firsthand how it can be life-changing.”
Beyond his comedic and acting talents, Vir is also known for his musical prowess as the lead singer of the comedy-rock band Alien Chutney. His continued success on the international stage highlights the growing influence of Indian talent on the global stage.