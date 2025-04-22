5 times Nysa Devgn’s ethnic styling is an inspo for summer wedding parties

Dharitri Ganguly
Mama's darling that she is, Nysa Devgn is exuding princess vibes in this shimmery mermaid style outfit with a cape. The clean look with only a maangtika is what we like the most. The outfit speaks for itself.
Made with very light summer cool fabric, the light lehenga is the right fit for day occasions. The tinge of red in the dupatta really adds to the simplicity of the outfit. The minimal neckpiece too is the right fit. You can also skip the necklace and go for a messy bun/ponytail and sheeshpatti and small ear tops to create a summery, easy-breezy look.
We can never get bored of this classic combination of red and white. A cotton lehenga with a red embroidery is giving us such Bengali vibes. Perfect for rituals and puja days, if you are not a sari girlie, this can be your go-to outfit.
A shim-shim-shimmery outfit is a must for weddings. This light pink lehenga is charming and will be a match for reception parties or if you would want to go all desi on the cocktail night. Minimalistic and chic. You can also style the dupatta as a cape, and gather all your hair into a messy pony or half updo or a good old bun. This outfit also works for an engagement party.
It's finally D-Day, and a classic red/maroon lehenga is a must. This self-designed maroon lehenga is the right pick for a summer evening wedding. Take a cue from Nysa Devgn to be on top of your summer wedding styling.