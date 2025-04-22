5 times Nysa Devgn’s ethnic styling is an inspo for summer wedding parties

A shim-shim-shimmery outfit is a must for weddings. This light pink lehenga is charming and will be a match for reception parties or if you would want to go all desi on the cocktail night. Minimalistic and chic. You can also style the dupatta as a cape, and gather all your hair into a messy pony or half updo or a good old bun. This outfit also works for an engagement party.