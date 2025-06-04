Five quick outfit fixes if you are running late

Team Indulge
Take a statement jacket or blazer
Always keep a few jackets and blazers on hand to instantly elevate any outfit. Even a simple tee and jeans combo can look sharp and polished when layered with a blazer, denim jacket, or a stylish printed shrug.
Go for a one-piece outfit
This hack truly simplifies getting dressed. Just slip into a jumpsuit, maxi dress, or co-ord set—no fussing over mixing or matching, and you’re stylish in seconds.
Accessorise properly
Use this trick just amp up your look in no time. Add a chunky necklace, bold earrings, or a scarf to elevate a simple outfit — accessories do the heavy lifting!
Choose monochrome
Sometimes, wearing one colour head-to-toe looks sleek and requires zero coordination—plus, it elongates your silhouette.
Focus on your footwear
Sneakers and casual flats are versatile staples that pair well with almost any outfit, adding both comfort and style with ease.