5 ways Gen Z is reinventing traditional Indian clothing on a budget
Gen Z isn’t afraid to experiment. Here’s how they’re giving Indian fashion a modern, budget-friendly twist.
Mixing modern with traditional
Gen Z is blending ethnic wear with casual fashion. Think sarees with sneakers, lehengas paired with denim jackets, or kurtas styled with crop tops. They’re making traditional outfits more versatile and wearable for everyday use.
Thrift shopping & upcycling
Instead of splurging on new clothes, many Gen Zers are turning to thrift stores or repurposing family hand-me-downs. Old sarees become trendy dresses or skirts, while oversized kurtas are transformed into co-ords or jackets, saving money and reducing waste.
DIY & personalisation
From adding statement patches and embroidery to tie-dye experiments and custom tailoring, Gen Z loves putting their own spin on traditional pieces. A plain dupatta can be jazzed up with tassels or beads, while a simple blouse gets a bold, backless makeover.
Streetwear meets desi
They're turning traditional prints like bandhani, ikat, or block prints into cool streetwear essentials. You’ll find Gen Z rocking printed joggers, bucket hats, or even sneakers made from desi fabrics, all created on a budget with local artisans or small brands.
Smart shopping from local labels
Gen Z supports homegrown, affordable indie brands that combine culture with comfort. They scout for budget-friendly collections online or at pop-up flea markets, choosing value over big brands and often get pieces that are more unique and meaningful.