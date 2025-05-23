Shampoo Bars: Is this the new revolution in hair care?

Washing bars is a term that is not uncommon in the lifestyle vocabulary but is hair washing bars really that common? While you are used to using a sachet or pump bottles of shampoos, have you ever tried your luck using the shampoo bar? These are different from soap bars because their ingredients and manufacturing is done keeping in mind the scalp and the hair. Just like you are advised against using bathing bars on the scalp, shampoo bars should also be restricted to only the hair and scalp. If you have not yet been aware of this product, then here are some details about shampoo bars that might make you consider using it once.
There are several reasons why you might want to consider trying out shampoo bars for once. Since these bars comprise nourishing and essential oils and herbs it is beneficial for sensitive scalps and dry or frizzy hair. These can also be used for two to three months as opposed to bottles which hardly last a month nowadays.
Moreover, it is financially beneficial to pay for a product which would last you longer than paying a similar price for a bottle which finishes in a month. Unlike shampoos which are often made with chemicals, shampoo bars usual consider natural ingredients during their making. This makes them free of sulphates or parabens and helps keep the hair texture and quality safe. You can easily carry them with you on your travels and they also cause less harm to the environment.
However, here are a few drawbacks of shampoo bars which you might want to make a note of. Since you have always used shampoo; it might take some time to adjust to the benefits of a shampoo bar. Use of bars also depends on the quality of water. If you use hard water for rinsing then bars can also leave a wax-like substance on the hair which gives you the discomfort of having oily hair.
Be very careful while choosing the right shampoo bar. Study well and understand the ingredients that go into the making. Don’t fall prey to the branding game where soap bars are re-branded as shampoo bars and sold, which will cause severe damage to the hair construct. If you have coloured your hair or your hair is very curly, then just the use of a shampoo bar may not be adequate. You may have to opt for follow-up products like conditioner bars or other hair-specific routine.
If you are keen on trying out a shampoo bar, here are a few things that you must keep in mind. Firstly, say a complete no to anything that has in its ingredient list ‘sodium hydroxide’ or ‘saponified oils’. These are more soap-based in their formula and will do your hair more harm than good. Secondly, once in a while you might use apple cider vinegar instead of water to rinse your hair. This is, if you notice build-ups on your hair and scalp. Thirdly, you can pair the shampoo bar with a conditioner bar if you find the hair turning dry and frizzy with the use of just a shampoo bar. It’s the same logic of using shampoo and conditioner, just in bar forms instead of liquids.