Shampoo Bars: Is this the new revolution in hair care?

There are several reasons why you might want to consider trying out shampoo bars for once. Since these bars comprise nourishing and essential oils and herbs it is beneficial for sensitive scalps and dry or frizzy hair. These can also be used for two to three months as opposed to bottles which hardly last a month nowadays.

Moreover, it is financially beneficial to pay for a product which would last you longer than paying a similar price for a bottle which finishes in a month. Unlike shampoos which are often made with chemicals, shampoo bars usual consider natural ingredients during their making. This makes them free of sulphates or parabens and helps keep the hair texture and quality safe. You can easily carry them with you on your travels and they also cause less harm to the environment.

However, here are a few drawbacks of shampoo bars which you might want to make a note of. Since you have always used shampoo; it might take some time to adjust to the benefits of a shampoo bar. Use of bars also depends on the quality of water. If you use hard water for rinsing then bars can also leave a wax-like substance on the hair which gives you the discomfort of having oily hair.

Be very careful while choosing the right shampoo bar. Study well and understand the ingredients that go into the making. Don’t fall prey to the branding game where soap bars are re-branded as shampoo bars and sold, which will cause severe damage to the hair construct. If you have coloured your hair or your hair is very curly, then just the use of a shampoo bar may not be adequate. You may have to opt for follow-up products like conditioner bars or other hair-specific routine.