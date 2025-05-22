The foot care routine you did not know you needed this summer

Cracked feet are uncomfortable, not good to look at, cause irritation and are good enough reason to prevent you from wearing those favourite heels of yours. If you contemplate honestly, do you really take care of your feet as much as you do of your skin and health? Often, feet are the most neglected part of the body and it’s high time you started respecting and caring for it. Thus, here’s a four-step foot care routine for the summer that you did not know you needed!
While you might be going for a pedicure, deep cleansing or foot massage once in a while, taking care of cracked feet is a daily concern, and healing takes time. Here are some quick and easy steps that you should not skip while taking care of your feet.
Soaking is the key
Take some time out of your me-time every day and sit still as you soak your feet in lukewarm water with essential oils or Epsom salt for at least 10-15 minutes. This helps in taking out the primary layer of dirt stuck on to your feet, hydrates the soles, and the Epsom oil also helps in drawing out dirt from skin layers. This not only benefits your feet but also relaxes your nerves.
Exfoliate all the dirt
Even though the texture of the pumice stone might make you wince quite a number of times, it is the right equipment to draw out all the impurities, dirt, and dead cells from the feet. Use a gentle foot scrub and rub well with the pumice stone. Make sure you do not use it aggressively; else it might cause cuts and injuries.
Make those heels feel soft
After you are done with the soaking and exfoliation, dry the feet completely. Use a thick, foot cream which has ingredients like shea butter or glycerin. It is best to apply the cream right before going to bed so that it can work its magic throughout the night and make your heels softer. If you have deep cracks which often bother you, heel balms or petroleum jelly also work. For better protection, wear socks over it.
Water is the magic ingredient!
When everyone around you tells you to drink lots of water, it really works. Water hydrates the body from within and contributes to keeping the skin hydrated, internally moisturised with few cracks all over.
Here is a quick homemade foot mask recipe for your cracked feet. Make sure you apply it three to four times a week for clear, crack-free skin. Any excess mask can be stored in your refrigerator for up to three days, but do mix it very well before using it again.
Ingredients:
• 2 tbsp aloe vera gel (cooling and healing)
• 1 tbsp coconut oil (deep moisturizer and antibacterial)
• 1 tbsp honey (natural humectant that locks in moisture)
• Optional: A few drops of lavender oil (relaxing and antimicrobial)
Method:
• Mix all ingredients in a small bowl until smooth.
• Wash and pat dry your feet.
• Apply the mask generously over the soles, heels, and dry areas.
• Cover your feet with plastic wrap or wear old cotton socks.
• Leave it on for 20- 30 minutes, or overnight for intense repair.
• Rinse with lukewarm water and gently pat dry.
• Follow with a thick foot cream or petroleum jelly.