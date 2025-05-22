The foot care routine you did not know you needed this summer

While you might be going for a pedicure, deep cleansing or foot massage once in a while, taking care of cracked feet is a daily concern, and healing takes time. Here are some quick and easy steps that you should not skip while taking care of your feet.

Soaking is the key

Take some time out of your me-time every day and sit still as you soak your feet in lukewarm water with essential oils or Epsom salt for at least 10-15 minutes. This helps in taking out the primary layer of dirt stuck on to your feet, hydrates the soles, and the Epsom oil also helps in drawing out dirt from skin layers. This not only benefits your feet but also relaxes your nerves.