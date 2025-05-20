A beginner’s guide: Here’s how you can prepare your skin before makeup

Doing makeup or looking great in makeup isn’t as effortless as it seems. It’s not everyone’s cup of tea, especially with so many factors at play, skin tones, undertones, textures, and shades. While makeup artists and enthusiasts might make it look easy, one key step often gets overlooked: skin prep.

Prepping your skin before applying makeup is essential for a smooth, long-lasting finish. In fact, caring for your skin daily helps it stay healthy and ready for any look you want to create. Indeed, great makeup starts with great skin prep. Whether you’re a newbie or just need a refresher, here’s a simple step-by-step to make your base glow-ready.