Do you really need SPF on cloudy days?

A lot of people think that sunscreen is only a must when the sun is blazing down. But the truth about sun protection is a bit more nuanced. Even on those grey, cloudy days, harmful ultraviolet (UV) rays can sneak through the clouds and impact your skin. So, it begs the question: do you really need to slather on SPF when it’s overcast?
Believe it or not, up to 80 per cent of UV rays can still hit the earth’s surface, even when it’s cloudy. These rays can lead to skin aging, sunburn, and even raise your chances of skin cancer. While the clouds might dim the sunlight, they don’t block out the UV radiation. This means your skin remains exposed and at risk, making sunscreen a must, no matter the weather.
There are two main types of UV rays you should know about: UVA and UVB. UVA rays dive deep into the skin and are linked to premature aging and long-term damage. On the other hand, UVB rays are the ones that primarily cause sunburn. Both can wreak havoc on your skin, even when the sun is hiding behind clouds. That’s why it’s essential to choose sunscreens that offer protection against both UVA and UVB rays, making broad-spectrum SPF products a smart choice.
The amount of time you spend outdoors also plays a role in how much SPF you need. Even brief exposure to UV rays can lead to damage over time, especially if you’re often outside. This holds true for those cloudy days too. Sunscreen is key to reducing the cumulative damage from repeated exposure.
Things like altitude, reflective surfaces such as water or snow, and where you are geographically can also affect UV radiation levels. On cloudy days in snowy or mountainous regions, UV exposure can actually be higher, making it even more important to use SPF.
Experts suggest using at least SPF 30 every day, no matter the weather. And don’t forget to reapply every two hours for ongoing protection, especially if you’re sweating or swimming.