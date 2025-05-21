Do you really need SPF on cloudy days?

Believe it or not, up to 80 per cent of UV rays can still hit the earth’s surface, even when it’s cloudy. These rays can lead to skin aging, sunburn, and even raise your chances of skin cancer. While the clouds might dim the sunlight, they don’t block out the UV radiation. This means your skin remains exposed and at risk, making sunscreen a must, no matter the weather.

There are two main types of UV rays you should know about: UVA and UVB. UVA rays dive deep into the skin and are linked to premature aging and long-term damage. On the other hand, UVB rays are the ones that primarily cause sunburn. Both can wreak havoc on your skin, even when the sun is hiding behind clouds. That’s why it’s essential to choose sunscreens that offer protection against both UVA and UVB rays, making broad-spectrum SPF products a smart choice.