Mona Patel in custom Amit Aggarwal at MET Gala 2025 after-party

Team Indulge
It would not be an exaggeration to say that Indian designers are the main characters of Met Gala 2025. Adding to the existing ensembles that stole our attention is Mona Patel’s stunning custom Amit Aggarwal at MET Gala 2025 after-party.
A tailored embodiment of power and precision — this look is crafted in silk velvette, handwoven with Amit Aggarwal’s signature metallic fine yarn.
The interplay of deep navy and glistening metal threads lends a textural sheen that creates a quiet play of light and motion.
The piece stands as a statement of movement within structure, engineered to empower.