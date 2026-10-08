5 easy things to do with leftover rice

Pratyusha Pan

Fried rice

Day-old rice is drier, so it fries up fluffy rather than mushy. Toss it in a hot pan with eggs, vegetables and soy sauce.

Rice pudding

Simmer the rice with milk, sugar and cardamom or cinnamon until creamy for an easy dessert.

Markus Spiske / CC 0 /

Arancini

Wrap small portions of rice around a cube of cheese, coat in breadcrumbs and fry or bake.

Frittata

Fold the rice into beaten eggs with onions and peppers for a protein-rich breakfast.

Casserole

Layer rice with vegetables, sauce and cheese, then bake until bubbly.

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