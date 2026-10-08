5 easy things to do with leftover rice

Pratyusha Pan
Fried rice
Day-old rice is drier, so it fries up fluffy rather than mushy. Toss it in a hot pan with eggs, vegetables and soy sauce.
Rice pudding
Simmer the rice with milk, sugar and cardamom or cinnamon until creamy for an easy dessert.
Arancini
Wrap small portions of rice around a cube of cheese, coat in breadcrumbs and fry or bake.
Frittata
Fold the rice into beaten eggs with onions and peppers for a protein-rich breakfast.
Casserole
Layer rice with vegetables, sauce and cheese, then bake until bubbly.
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