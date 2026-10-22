How to make banana chips in 5 easy steps

Pratyusha Pan
Ingredients
You'll need four firm, barely ripe bananas, two tablespoons of lemon juice, and one cup of water for the soak. For flavour and crispness, add one tablespoon of melted coconut or vegetable oil, plus a quarter teaspoon of salt or cinnamon sugar, depending on whether you prefer savoury or sweet chips.
Preheat your oven to 120°C (250°F) and line two baking trays with parchment paper. The low temperature is key. It dries the bananas gently instead of browning them, which gives you a crisp chip rather than a chewy one.
Peel the bananas and cut them into thin, even rounds about 3 mm (1/8 inch) thick. Even slices bake at the same rate, so take your time here. A sharp knife works well.
Mix the lemon juice with the water in a bowl and soak the slices for two minutes. The acid keeps the banana from turning brown. Drain the slices, then pat them dry with a clean towel, since excess moisture slows down crisping.
Toss the slices gently with the oil and your choice of salt or cinnamon sugar. Spread them in a single layer on the trays, making sure no pieces overlap. Crowded slices steam instead of crisp
Bake for 1 to 1.5 hours, flipping the slices halfway through, until they are golden and dry at the edges. Let them cool completely on the tray. They will still feel slightly soft when they come out, but they crisp up as they cool.
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