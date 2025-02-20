This Mumbai hotel curates a lip-smacking asparagus menu

Subhadrika Sen

The Bayview and Geoffrey’s at Hotel Marine Plaza will make you immerse in their delectable Asparagus Specials Menu

Let the Cream of Asparagus Soup with Tartufi slices and crispy asparagus or chicken croutons warm your heart

For a heavier yet healthy meal, check out salads like Duo of Asparagus with Rucola, Orange Segments, and Pine Nuts or Duo of Asparagus Salad with Smoked Salmon; and  Grilled Asparagus

You cannot miss out on the main which comprises dishes like Asparagus Ravioli with Mornay Sauce or Grilled Chicken Breast

More on Food