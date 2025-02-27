This Mumbai restaurant unveils a new menu inspired by Middle Eastern flavours

Subhadrika Sen

A twist to the classic dish, the Hummus Balila is slow-cooked chickpeas in olive oil with traditional Middle Eastern spices

Marinated in Bayroute’s Signature Spice Blend, the Lamb Pirzola promises to be a juicy perfection with rich flavours

Layers of crisp baklava, velvety ice cream, and a drizzle of honey balances the texture in the Baklava Sundae dessert

Also check out their signature cocktails including Zanjabeel & Grapefruit, a refreshing fusion of rose gin and grapefruit with warm ginger notes

More on Food