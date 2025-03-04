Speciality restaurant in Mumbai curates a not-to-be-missed Seafood Festival

Subhadrika Sen
The South of Vindhyas at The Orchid Hotel, Mumbai is back with its annual Sea Food Festival March 9.
Seafood lovers are spoilt for choices with a variety of prawns, crabs, fishes, squids, and lobster preparations on the menu.
Drawing from the flavours of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu, the Festival makes some unforgettable preparations.
The major highlight of the Festival are the sit-down Fish / Seafood Buffets. The spread comprises Chepla Vepudu, Nandu Masala, Appam, Kal Dosa, Ponni Rice, Malabar Meen Curry and Payasam to name a few dishes.
For a la carte lovers there are options like Prawn Rava Fry, Meen Pollichathu or Crab Chettinad among others.