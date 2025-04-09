Tired by 3 PM? These protein-packed lunch ideas might help

Michelle Rebekah John
If your afternoons feel like a slow crawl through molasses, your lunch might be the sneaky culprit. A meal that’s low on protein and heavy om refined carbs can spike your energy and then send it crashing harder than your Monday motivation. The solution? Meals that keep you full, focused and far from the office candy jar.
Chickpea power bowl
This is not your average salad, this bowl stars roasted chickpeas, boiled eggs, crunchy veggies and a generous spoon of hummus. It’s fiber, protein and crunch all in one yummy meal.
Leftover chicken sandwich (but make it gourmet)
Shred last night’s chicken, toss in Greek yoghurt, mustard and chopped herbs and slap it between multigrain bread. If you want you to be extra, add a slice of cheese or avocado
Soya nugget stir-fry
Soya chunks sautéed with bell peppers, onions and spice = a protein bomb that’s way more exciting than plain tofu. Serve it with quinoa or stuff it in a wrap.
Egg and Avocado multigrain toast
Boiled or poached eggs on toasted multigrain bread with smashed avocado, a sprinkle of flaxsseds and chilli flakes.
Tofu Bhurji wrap
Spiced scrambled tofu wrapped in a whole-wheat roti or tortilla with veggies. Tofu’s soy based protein keeps you full without feeling heavy