Skin cycling to brow freezing, here are some beauty buzzwords decoded!

Michelle Rebekah John
Skin cycling
Skincare burnout is real and your face deserves a schedule. Skin cycling is all about rotating your products, exfoliation one night, retinol the next and then two nights of recovery. This lets your skin breathe while still getting all the benefits of activities.
Slugging
Slugging is all about sealing your skincare routine with a layer of occlusive, like petroleum jelly to lock in moisture overnight. It gives you plump, dewy skin by morning, but only if your skin isn’t prone to breakouts.
Brow freezing
Brow freezing mimics the effects the brow lamination, brushed-up, fluffy brows that stay in place all day. Whether it’s a slick of brow wax or a salon treatment, the goal is that perfectly groomed, feathered look that screams effortless chic.
Glass hair
Hair shiny enough to see your reflection in it. Glass hair is that ultra-seek, mirror-like finish that looks impossibly smooth. Achieved through flat ironing, gloss treatments and lots of anti-frizz serum. Yes, it takes effort but it’s so worth it.
Hair training
Washing your hair every day? That’s so last season. Hair training is the art of teaching your scalp to produce less oil by stretching the time between washes. It might get greasy before it gets good but soon you’ll be rocking second or third day hair like pro.
Skin flooding
Skin flooding involves layering hydrating products, starting with lightweight toner and ending with heavier creams to ‘flood’ your skin with moisture.
Scalp facial
Yes, your skin deserves skincare too. A scalp facial involves exfoliation, massage and nourishing treatments to keep your roots happy and healthy. Bonus? It promotes hair growth and feels ridiculously relaxing.