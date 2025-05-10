Beat the heat with these refreshing summer coolers

Team Indulge
These summer coolers will offer a respite from the sun, and hydrate your soul
Ingredients
1. 500 ml slim milk
2. 3 tablespoon rose syrup
3. 1 teaspoon rose water
4. ½ tablespoon jaggery powder
5. 1 teaspoon sabja seeds soaked in enough water few rose petals for garnish
Method:
1. Soak some sabja seeds in water for 15 to 30 minutes. Then strain and keep the soaked seeds aside. 1 tsp sabja seeds gives about 2 tbsp of soaked sabja seeds (addition of sabja seeds is optional).
2. Take 2 cups milk in a bowl and add rose syrup.
3. Stir well so that the rose syrup dissolves in the milk. You can use home-made rose syrup or buy it from the store.
4. Add 1/2 tbsp sugar or add as required. Add sugar only if you want some more sweetness in rose milk.
5. Then add rose water. Stir till the sugar is dissolved. Lastly, add the soaked sabja seeds.
6. Mix and pour rose milk in glasses.
7. Serve garnished with some rose petals or with some almonds slivers. Serve chilled.
Recipe by chef Shridhar Punna, executive chef, Mercure Hyderabad KCP
Ingredients:
1. 1/2 cup (120 ml) pineapple juice
2. 1/2 teaspoon freshly grated ginger
3. 1 stalk of lemongrass, trimmed and lightly crushed
4. 1 tablespoon honey (adjust to taste)
5. 4–5 ice cubes
6. 1/4 cup (60 ml) cold water or soda water
Instructions:
Infuse the lemongrass:
1. In a small saucepan, combine the lemongrass with grated ginger and 1/4 cup of water (use plain water, not soda).
2. Gently simmer on low heat for five minutes to extract the flavours.
3. Let it cool slightly. Discard the lemongrass stalk.
Mix the drink:
4. In a shaker or mixing glass, combine the infused liquid with pineapple juice and honey. Stir until the honey is fully dissolved.
Assemble:
5. Fill a serving glass with ice cubes.
6. Pour the mixture over the ice.
7. Top up with cold water or soda water, depending on your preference.
Garnish & serve:
8. Optionally, garnish with a slice of pineapple, a twist of lemon peel, or a sprig of mint.
9. Serve immediately and enjoy!
Recipe by chef Pramod Kanyal, director of food and beverage, Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre.