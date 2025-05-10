Beat the heat with these refreshing summer coolers

These summer coolers will offer a respite from the sun, and hydrate your soul

Rose slim milkshake

Ingredients

1. 500 ml slim milk

2. 3 tablespoon rose syrup

3. 1 teaspoon rose water

4. ½ tablespoon jaggery powder

5. 1 teaspoon sabja seeds soaked in enough water few rose petals for garnish

Method:

1. Soak some sabja seeds in water for 15 to 30 minutes. Then strain and keep the soaked seeds aside. 1 tsp sabja seeds gives about 2 tbsp of soaked sabja seeds (addition of sabja seeds is optional).

2. Take 2 cups milk in a bowl and add rose syrup.

3. Stir well so that the rose syrup dissolves in the milk. You can use home-made rose syrup or buy it from the store.

4. Add 1/2 tbsp sugar or add as required. Add sugar only if you want some more sweetness in rose milk.

5. Then add rose water. Stir till the sugar is dissolved. Lastly, add the soaked sabja seeds.

6. Mix and pour rose milk in glasses.

7. Serve garnished with some rose petals or with some almonds slivers. Serve chilled.

Recipe by chef Shridhar Punna, executive chef, Mercure Hyderabad KCP