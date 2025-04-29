Indulge in this nutty Pistachio-Beetroot Raita for a healthy beginning to the week

Method:

· Dry roast the American Pistachios for 3-4 minutes on medium heat. Transfer to a plate and allow to cool slightly.

· Transfer the roasted into a food processor jar and process to a coarse powder.

· Whisk the yogurt till smooth and lump free. Add beetroot puree and whisk till well combined.

· Add red chilli powder, salt, and roasted cumin powder and mix well.

· Reserve some of the powdered pistachios for garnish and add the rest into the yogurt mixture.

· Add mint leaves and lightly mix. Transfer into a serving bowl.

· Garnish with reserved powdered American Pistachios, mint sprig and mint leaves.