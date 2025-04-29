Indulge in this nutty Pistachio-Beetroot Raita for a healthy beginning to the week

Let the nuttiness of the Pistachio and the healthy beetroot win you over in this Beetroot and Pista Raita spelled out by chef Sanjeev Kapoor on behalf of American Pistachio Growers. For all those who are on a healthy o gut cleansing diet, trying this freshly made-at-home raita might help.
Ingredients:
· ¾ cup American Pistachios
· 1½ cups yogurt
· ¼ cup blanched beetroot puree
· ½ tsp red chilli powder
· Salt to taste
· ¼ tsp roasted cumin powder
· 12-15 fresh mint leaves, roughly chopped
· Fresh mint sprigs and leaves for garnish
Method:
· Dry roast the American Pistachios for 3-4 minutes on medium heat. Transfer to a plate and allow to cool slightly.
· Transfer the roasted into a food processor jar and process to a coarse powder.
· Whisk the yogurt till smooth and lump free. Add beetroot puree and whisk till well combined.
· Add red chilli powder, salt, and roasted cumin powder and mix well.
· Reserve some of the powdered pistachios for garnish and add the rest into the yogurt mixture.
· Add mint leaves and lightly mix. Transfer into a serving bowl.
· Garnish with reserved powdered American Pistachios, mint sprig and mint leaves.