5 quick and easy cold coffees you can make at home this summer

3. Cold Brew Milkshake: For those moments when you want to treat yourself, a cold brew milkshake is the way to go. Blend together cold brew coffee, vanilla ice cream, and a splash of milk for a frothy, creamy shake that’s both satisfying and refreshing. Don’t forget to top it off with whipped cream for that extra fun touch!

4. Coconut Iced Coffee: If coconut is your jam, this cold coffee variation will whisk you away to a tropical paradise. Combine chilled coffee with coconut milk and ice for a creamy, slightly sweet beverage. You can even add a bit of sugar or coconut syrup for that extra sweetness.

5. Vanilla Iced Coffee: Bring a hint of sweetness to your day with vanilla iced coffee. This simple mix of chilled brewed coffee, milk, ice, and vanilla syrup creates a fragrant, smooth drink that’s just perfect for sipping on a warm day.