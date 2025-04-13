Celebrate Poila Baisakh with these 3 flavourful Bengali recipes

If there’s something Bengalis treasure more than Durga Puja, a lazy bhaat ghum (slumber), or their eternal love affair with maach-bhaat (fish and rice), it would have to be Poila Baisakh. The Bengali New Year isn’t just a date on the calendar; it’s that one day when time slows down just enough for Bengalis to gather, laugh a little louder, and eat a little more heartily.

To make this celebration even more special, Chef Roopa Nabar, in collaboration with TTK Prestige, presents a curated menu— “Poila Baisakh Recipes That Bring Home the Flavours of Tradition and Togetherness.” This three-dish spread captures the spirit of a Bengali household on New Year’s Day—comforting, creative, and cooked with love. Think of it as a flavourful ode to home, heritage, and the kind of festive warmth that lingers long after the plates are cleared.

Recipes to savour on Poila Baisakh