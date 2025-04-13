The only 5 smoothie combos you’ll ever need!

Michelle Rebekah John
Let’s be real, smoothies are basically the superheroes of breakfast. They’re quick, delicious and can sneak in all the good-for you-stuff without tasting like grass. Here are five smoothies that are healthy, delicious and super easy to make!
Tropical glow up
What’s in it: Mango, pineapple, coconut water, spinach and chia seeds.
If that doesn’t sound like a vacation in glass, we don’t know what does. It hydrates, gives you that Vitamin C punch and the spinach is so sneak, you won’t even taste it!
Very berry
What’s in it: Mixed berries, Greek yoghurt, almond milk, flax seeds and a touch of honey.
Packed with antioxidants and protein, this combo will keep you full and energetic throughout the day! Bonus, it tastes like a dessert, but it’s actually good for you
Go green!
What’s in it: Kale, banana, avocado, unsweetended almond milk, lemon juice, ginger
Before you give us a list of reasons why green juice is gross, hear us out. Do you want glowing skin? Thank you for that resounding yes. Not only is this green juice healthy, it’s creamy, citrusy and full of essential fats and fibre! Doesn’t sound too bad now, does it?
Choco-banana energy boost
What’s in it: Banana, cocoa powder, peanut buetter, oat milk and protein powder.
It’s basically a milkshake disguised as something healthy. This smoothie fuels your workout, crushes your cravings and feels like a cheat, but isn’t
Apple pie in a cup
What’s in it: Green apple, oats, cinnamon, greek yoghurt and almond milk
Imagine your favourite autumn dessert…now make it healthy. This combo supports digestion, satisfies your sweet tooth and tastes like cosy mornings.