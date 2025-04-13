The only 5 smoothie combos you’ll ever need!

Michelle Rebekah John

Let’s be real, smoothies are basically the superheroes of breakfast. They’re quick, delicious and can sneak in all the good-for you-stuff without tasting like grass. Here are five smoothies that are healthy, delicious and super easy to make!

Tropical glow up

What’s in it: Mango, pineapple, coconut water, spinach and chia seeds.

If that doesn’t sound like a vacation in glass, we don’t know what does. It hydrates, gives you that Vitamin C punch and the spinach is so sneak, you won’t even taste it!

Very berry

What’s in it: Mixed berries, Greek yoghurt, almond milk, flax seeds and a touch of honey.

Packed with antioxidants and protein, this combo will keep you full and energetic throughout the day! Bonus, it tastes like a dessert, but it’s actually good for you

Go green!

What’s in it: Kale, banana, avocado, unsweetended almond milk, lemon juice, ginger

Before you give us a list of reasons why green juice is gross, hear us out. Do you want glowing skin? Thank you for that resounding yes. Not only is this green juice healthy, it’s creamy, citrusy and full of essential fats and fibre! Doesn’t sound too bad now, does it?

Choco-banana energy boost

 What’s in it: Banana, cocoa powder, peanut buetter, oat milk and protein powder.

It’s basically a milkshake disguised as something healthy. This smoothie fuels your workout, crushes your cravings and feels like a cheat, but isn’t

Apple pie in a cup

What’s in it: Green apple, oats, cinnamon, greek yoghurt and almond milk

Imagine your favourite autumn dessert…now make it healthy. This combo supports digestion, satisfies your sweet tooth and tastes like cosy mornings.  

Check it out!