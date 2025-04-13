The only 5 smoothie combos you’ll ever need!

Go green!

What’s in it: Kale, banana, avocado, unsweetended almond milk, lemon juice, ginger

Before you give us a list of reasons why green juice is gross, hear us out. Do you want glowing skin? Thank you for that resounding yes. Not only is this green juice healthy, it’s creamy, citrusy and full of essential fats and fibre! Doesn’t sound too bad now, does it?