Five easy meal-prepping ideas for people who can’t meal-prep

Michelle Rebekah John
Meal prepping doesn’t have to be complicated or time-consuming. If the thought of spending hours in the kitchen stresses you out, here are five simple ideas to make meal prepping easy and effective.
Mix and match meal bowls
Cook a base like rice or quinoa, add a protein (think chicken or beans) and top with fresh veggies or dressings. You can mix and match throughout the week, making quick meals in seconds.
Grab and go lunchbox
Create a no-cook lunchbox with cheese cubes, fruits, nuts and some pre-cooked proteins (like hard-boiled eggs or deli meats). It’s a balanced meal that you can grab and go
One-pan meals
Toss veggies, protein and seasonings on a baking sheet or in a pan. Roast or sauté and you’ve got a simple, nutrious meal with minimal efforts.
Overnight oats
Mix oats, milk (or non-dairy milk) and fruit in a jar, then let it sit overnight. In the morning, you’ve got a quick, filling breakfast ready to go
Snack packs
Prepare small containers with your favourite snacks like nuts, dried fruit or veggies with hummus. These are perfect for when you need a quick bite between meals.