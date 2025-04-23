3 reasons your bacon isn’t crispy enough and how to fix it

Michelle Rebekah John
There’s nothing quite like the sizzle of bacon in the morning, unless it ends in disappointment with limp, chewy strips instead of that golden, crispy perfection. If your bacon never seems to reach that satisfying crunch, don’t worry— it’s not you, it’s your technique. Here are three common reasons your bacon isn’t turning out crispy enough and exactly how to fix them.
You’re overcrowding the pan
When bacon strips are crammed together, they end up streaming in their own fat rather than frying. This prevents that signature crisp from forming.
Fix: Lay the slices out in a single layer with enough space between each one. If you’re making a big batch, cook in rounds or switch to baking them on a wire rack over a sheet tray for even crispiness
You’re cooking it too quickly
Cranking up the heat might seem like the fastest route to crispy bacon, but it can actually backfire. High heat causes the fat to burn before it fully renders, leaving you with chewy, unevenly cooked strips
Fix: Start with a cold pan and slowly bring it up to medium or medium-low heat. Let the fat render out gradually — it’s the secret to crisp, golden bacon.
You’re not letting it rest properly
Bacon continues to crisp as it cools slightly. If you wait until it looks crispy in the pan, chances are it’ll be overdone or too greasy once it’s on the plate.
Fix: Remove it just before it hits peak crispiness and lay it on a paper towel-lines plate to drain excess grease. The short rest makes all the difference