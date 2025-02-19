Celebrities who own food brands: From plant-based meats to sweet treats

Mayur Kaushal
Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh – Imagine Foods
Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh co-founded Imagine Foods in 2020, promoting plant-based meat alternatives. Recently, Genelia collaborated with Starbucks India to introduce a plant-based menu. She was honored for her contributions to sustainability at the MEWA India 2025 conclave.
Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan – The Divine Foods
South Indian power couple Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan invested in The Divine Foods, a Chennai-based startup specialising in superfoods and health-focused products. The brand is now one of India’s fastest-growing D2C food tech companies.
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma – Blue Tribe Foods
Virat and Anushka endorse Blue Tribe Foods, a plant-based food brand offering sustainable meat alternatives. The brand’s plant-based chicken nuggets boast a 50 per cent higher protein content than traditional options, making sustainable eating more accessible
Gal Gadot – Goodles
Goodles, co-founded by Gal Gadot’s protein-rich, health-conscious mac and cheese is sold at major retailers like Target, Walmart, and Costco. Staying true to its mission, Goodles donates at least 1 per cent of its sales to organisations tackling food insecurity.
Maria Sharapova- Sugarpova
Tennis icon Maria Sharapova launched Sugarpova, a luxury candy brand inspired by her childhood, now sold in 22 countries
Jennifer Garner- Once Upon A Farm
Actress Jennifer Garner co-founded Once Upon A Farm, an organic baby food brand with a mission to support underprivileged families