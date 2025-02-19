Meghan Markle rebrands business as ‘As Ever,’ teases new lifestyle products

Meghan Markle has officially turned the page on American Riviera Orchard, unveiling a fresh new brand, As Ever—a name she says reflects her long-standing passion for lifestyle, food, and home essentials.

The Duchess of Sussex announced the rebrand on Monday, debuting a sleek website that featured a rare glimpse of her 3-year-old daughter, Lilibet. The heartwarming image captured a candid mother-daughter moment, with Lilibet playing alongside Meghan on a lush green lawn.

This shift marks a significant expansion of Meghan’s vision. In a video shared on her Instagram handle, @Meghan, she explained that while American Riviera Orchard was rooted in Santa Barbara’s local charm, she wanted a brand that could encompass a broader range of goods.