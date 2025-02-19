Meghan Markle rebrands business as ‘As Ever,’ teases new lifestyle products
Meghan Markle has officially turned the page on American Riviera Orchard, unveiling a fresh new brand, As Ever—a name she says reflects her long-standing passion for lifestyle, food, and home essentials.
The Duchess of Sussex announced the rebrand on Monday, debuting a sleek website that featured a rare glimpse of her 3-year-old daughter, Lilibet. The heartwarming image captured a candid mother-daughter moment, with Lilibet playing alongside Meghan on a lush green lawn.
This shift marks a significant expansion of Meghan’s vision. In a video shared on her Instagram handle, @Meghan, she explained that while American Riviera Orchard was rooted in Santa Barbara’s local charm, she wanted a brand that could encompass a broader range of goods.
“I’ve always loved cooking, crafting, and gardening—it’s what I do,” Meghan shared. “Now, I finally get to bring it all together and share it with you.”
The timing is strategic, arriving just two weeks before the debut of her Netflix lifestyle series, With Love, Meghan, where the streaming giant is also on board as a business partner. Calling the partnership “huge,” Meghan teased that the brand would offer more than just its beloved jams.
“Jam is my jam, but there are so many more products that I love and use in my home. Now, it’s time to share them,” she said.
According to reports, trademark filings indicate the As Ever name was registered in September 2023, covering an array of household and food-related items. Meanwhile, American Riviera Orchard's trademark is still pending. While Meghan’s business journey continues to evolve, one thing is certain—her next chapter is just getting started.