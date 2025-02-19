Move over K-beauty, it’s time for I-beauty

With soft, golden lighting accentuating the natural hues of the interiors, Sadhev’s first Chennai store welcomes visitors into a tranquil space. Walls adorned with earthy tones complement the wooden shelves, where meticulously arranged skincare products sit in domino-like precision. A gentle aroma envelopes you upon entry, setting the stage for an immersive experience. Every element of the space, even the smallest nooks and crannies, is thoughtfully curated to reflect the brand’s ethos—melding the wisdom of Ayurveda with modern science. Botanical motifs throughout the store further reinforce its deep connection to nature.
We speak with its founders, Lasakan Cholayil and Akshara, to learn more about their vision. “Ayurveda is often seen as cumbersome. People don’t have the time, and they want results instantly,” says Akshara. “Our goal is to simplify these routines while preserving their essence.”
For those new to Ayurveda, their Aloe Vera Gel range is an ideal starting point. Available in three variants—kumkumadi oil, hyaluronic acid, and vitamin C—it provides cooling hydration suitable for all skin types. Given Chennai’s unforgiving summer, storing it in the fridge enhances its soothing properties.
In body care, the Shower Oil range stands out, offering a two-in-one experience—cleansing while moisturizing—perfect for those who skip post-shower hydration.
A highlight of the collection is the Anti-Aging range, designed to counteract fine lines and improve skin elasticity. What sets it apart is its use of naturally derived retinol from the Indian mastic plant—an ingredient that is both potent and gentle. Unlike traditional retinol, which often causes peeling and irritation, this formulation is mild yet effective, eliminating the need for layering it between moisturisers.
The brand meticulously sources ingredients from its own farm, while rare botanicals like Argan oil from Morocco and Saffron from Afghanistan are procured globally.
Beyond selling products, Sadhev is committed to educating customers about Ayurvedic skincare. With roots tracing back to Kerala, the brand carries forward a generational legacy of holistic wellness. “Ayurveda has always been a part of our family. We also run an Ayurvedic wellness centre, Sadayush, and are constantly working to bridge traditional knowledge with modern skincare needs,” says Lasakan.
The store also offers Ayurvedic consultations, helping customers identify their doshas and receive personalized skincare recommendations.
As Korean and Japanese beauty trends continue to dominate the market, Sadhev believes it’s time for Indian beauty, or ‘I-Beauty,’ to take center stage. “India has had age-old skincare traditions passed down for generations, but they got diluted with globalisation. We want to revive these practices and make them relevant for today’s consumers,” says Akshara. “We shouldn’t have to look overseas for quality skincare—it’s right here.”
With an eye on expansion, Sadhev plans to open more offline touchpoints, allowing customers to experience their products firsthand. A highly anticipated launch is their gel-based sunscreen, three years in the making. Designed for Chennai’s humid climate, it promises a lightweight, breathable formula that leaves no white cast and doubles as a primer.
Sadhev is pioneering a shift in how consumers approach beauty in India—simpler, more effective, and rooted in India’s rich Ayurvedic heritage. Even if you leave without a purchase, you’ll walk away with a renewed appreciation for Indian beauty, made for Indian skin.