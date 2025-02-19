Move over K-beauty, it’s time for I-beauty

We speak with its founders, Lasakan Cholayil and Akshara, to learn more about their vision. “Ayurveda is often seen as cumbersome. People don’t have the time, and they want results instantly,” says Akshara. “Our goal is to simplify these routines while preserving their essence.”

For those new to Ayurveda, their Aloe Vera Gel range is an ideal starting point. Available in three variants—kumkumadi oil, hyaluronic acid, and vitamin C—it provides cooling hydration suitable for all skin types. Given Chennai’s unforgiving summer, storing it in the fridge enhances its soothing properties.

In body care, the Shower Oil range stands out, offering a two-in-one experience—cleansing while moisturizing—perfect for those who skip post-shower hydration.