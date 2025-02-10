Get pout ready this Valentine’s Day with these stunning lip colours

For a stunning Valentine's Day look, choose lipsticks, lip colors, and lip balms that hydrate and enhance your lips. Opt for rich, long-lasting shades like soft pinks, deep reds, or subtle nudes. Hydrating formulas with nourishing ingredients like shea butter and vitamin E will keep your pout smooth and kissable. We list out some of the best lip products for you, and of course these make for amazing gifts for Valentine’s Day.
PAC Cosmetics presents a limited edition Valentine’s Day Special – The XOXO Lip Crayon Kit. Just in time to celebrate love, this exclusive kit includes four of PAC Cosmetics’ best-selling, highly pigmented lip crayons. The XOXO Lip Crayon Kit is available in two variants, each featuring a curated mix of pink, brown, red, and nude shades. Compact and travel-friendly, these lip crayons provide long-lasting wear without drying your lips. Here are the shades included in the Lip Crayon Kit:
Price: INR 1,295. Available online.
Treat your special someone to a luxurious expression of love and care with Oriflame’s Giordani Gold Iconic Satin Lipstick. This vegan lipstick is enriched with nourishing Jojoba and Cloudberry oils, ensuring long-lasting hydration and protection for soft, youthful lips. Its rich, pigmented formula gives a radiant satin finish that stays vibrant all day, making it an ideal gift for someone who loves to feel confident and beautiful.
Price: INR 1,299. Available online.
This Valentine’s, indulge in 12-hour luscious lips with the Color Cupid Love Season Velvety Bullet Lipstick – Sunlit Charm Trio. Perfect for any occasion, this set includes three versatile shades that apply smoothly and deliver rich color in just one swipe. Its hydrating formula keeps lips soft and nourished, ensuring comfort throughout the day with a sophisticated matte finish. Whether it’s a romantic evening or a self-love moment, this lightweight, long-lasting lipstick is the ideal companion. Give the gift of bold, beautiful lips this season with Color Cupid—because love deserves the perfect hue!
Price: INR 673. Available online.
Experience up to 10 hours of hydration with Fashion Colour’s Oh Lip Tint that keeps your lips soft, smooth, and nourished all day long. It combats dryness and chapped lips, leaving your pout healthy and supple. With a sheer, natural tint, it subtly enhances your lip color, whether you prefer a casual or bold look. Its lightweight, non-sticky formula seals in moisture, providing comfort and a smooth, velvety texture without heaviness. Perfect for all-day wear, it gives your lips a flawless, luxurious finish.
Price: INR 179. Available online.
This Valentine’s Day, fall in love with the MARS Love Track Velvet Lip Tint, where romance meets luxury in every swipe. Designed specifically for Indian skin tones, this lip tint comes in six stunning shades with a velvety matte finish, leaving your lips soft and kissable. Its lightweight, non-sticky formula offers all-day comfort, while the rich pigmentation delivers a bold, vibrant pout with just one swipe. Whether you're prepping for a romantic evening or a casual look, the MARS Love Track Velvet Lip Tint is your perfect companion for effortless beauty and a hint of love.
Price: INR 299. Available online.
Anastasia Beverly Hills Lip Gloss is the perfect way to show how much they mean to you with its luxurious formula and delicious vanilla scent that adds an indulgent touch to love-filled moments, giving lips a radiant, diamond-like shine that reflects the sparkle they bring to your life, and with its flat, paddle-shaped applicator, it ensures precise application for luminous lips that radiate love and elegance.
Price: INR 2,300. Available online.
This Valentine’s Day, Fixderma introduces the perfect gifting duo that’s both adorable and practical—a pair of newly launched lip balms presented in a charming travel bag decorated with fun charms and stickers. This gift set, combining affordability and thoughtful functionality, is ideal for celebrating love and self-care. The duo includes Fixderma’s Brightening Lip Balm and Tinted Lip Balm with SPF 50+, both designed to pamper and protect your lips. The Brightening Lip Balm, enriched with 4% Kojic acid, targets pigmented and smoker lips while providing nourishment and sun protection. The Tinted Lip Balm, packed with ceramides, shea butter, and niacinamide, offers a subtle tint and heals dry, chapped lips. Whether for a loved one or yourself, this gift set is a sweet, practical, and stylish way to celebrate Valentine’s Day.
Price: INR 598. Available online.
HYUE HydraMatte™ Liquid Lipstick delivers rich colour, a soft-matte finish, and all-day comfort with just one swipe. Lightweight yet long-lasting, it won’t dry out your lips. Infused with Indian Gooseberry, Jojoba, and Vitamin E, it keeps your lips smooth and hydrated—no flaking, no heaviness, just a flawless matte look!
Price: INR 499. Available online.
Lip Balm SPF 30 by Minimalist Skin Science is a soothing balm with modern, stable UV filters that provide all-day sun protection for your lips. Enriched with Ceramide and Hyaluronic Acid, it hydrates and rejuvenates, keeping your lips nourished and protected.
Price: INR 299. Available online.
Gift the joy of effortless beauty with Nourish Mantra’s Muted Magic Creamy Matte Lipstick Combo. This luxurious set features four chic shades—Masoom Pink, Tedha Medha Hazelnut, Spice & Shanti, and Natkhat Berry. Infused with SPF, Vitamin E, and Shea Butter, these hydrating, smudge-proof lipsticks make the perfect gift for beauty lovers.
Price: INR 899. Available online.
The Mary Jo K Lip Kit by Kylie Cosmetics is the perfect statement lip for a romantic date night. A favorite of Kylie Jenner and one of the best-selling matte lip kits, it provides everything you need for a long-lasting, matte lip. This duo includes a highly pigmented matte liquid lipstick and lip liner, offering full coverage and an 8+ hour wear formula with a smudge-resistant finish.
Price: INR 3,400. Available online.
This Valentine’s Day, gift the perfect pout with KIKO Milano’s New Unlimited Stylo Lipstick in Mocha Mousse. Enriched with nourishing ingredients, it keeps lips soft and smooth while delivering stunning demi-matte color that lasts up to 10 hours. The creamy, comfortable formula is transfer-proof and offers adjustable intensity, making it the ideal gift for a flawless, long-lasting Valentine’s look.
Price: INR 1,190. Available online.