Get pout ready this Valentine’s Day with these stunning lip colours

This Valentine’s Day, Fixderma introduces the perfect gifting duo that’s both adorable and practical—a pair of newly launched lip balms presented in a charming travel bag decorated with fun charms and stickers. This gift set, combining affordability and thoughtful functionality, is ideal for celebrating love and self-care. The duo includes Fixderma’s Brightening Lip Balm and Tinted Lip Balm with SPF 50+, both designed to pamper and protect your lips. The Brightening Lip Balm, enriched with 4% Kojic acid, targets pigmented and smoker lips while providing nourishment and sun protection. The Tinted Lip Balm, packed with ceramides, shea butter, and niacinamide, offers a subtle tint and heals dry, chapped lips. Whether for a loved one or yourself, this gift set is a sweet, practical, and stylish way to celebrate Valentine’s Day.

Price: INR 598. Available online.