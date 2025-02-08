Love is in the hair! Transform your hair routine with these Valentine’s Day must-have products

This Valentine’s Day, your hair deserves the spotlight! A well-crafted haircare routine is key to achieving that healthy, radiant shine. Start with a nourishing shampoo and conditioner to cleanse and hydrate, followed by a leave-in treatment to lock in moisture and enhance smoothness. Finish with a styling product that adds shine and volume, ensuring your hair looks soft, glossy, and full of life—perfect for celebrating love in style!
We have curated a list of must-have products for you.
Livon Professional range
The Livon Professional range strengthens hair up to 10x stronger while offering versatile care, whether used as a pre-shampoo treatment, overnight spa, heat protectant, or hairstyling primer, making it perfect for all hair types, including chemically treated hair, helping to effortlessly detangle, tame frizz, and enhance your hair without weighing it down, with the smoothening serum giving you silky, strong, smooth, and glossy hair, the nourishing serum deeply nourishing to leave your hair soft, healthy, and resilient, and the hydrating serum locking in moisture to make your hair bouncy, supple, and radiant.
Price: INR 495. Available online.
Raise Fall Fighter Treatment
Hair fall, breakage, and scalp buildup can hinder your best hair days, but the Fall Fighter Range from Raise is here to deliver deep hydration, strengthen strands, and reduce hair fall for salon-quality results at home, with the Fall Fighter Scalp Exfoliator offering a pre-cleanse treatment that uses 40.5% Solar Sea Salt and Salicylic Acid to unclog follicles, clear buildup, and soothe an irritated scalp, the Fall Fighter Shampoo cleansing, volumizing, and fortifying hair with Green Tea Extract, Saw Palmetto, and Coffee Bean Extract to reduce hair fall by 67% in 6 weeks, and the Fall Fighter Treatment providing 3-in-1 care, hydrating, nourishing, and adding shine with Pineapple Extract, Zinc, and 18 Essential Amino Acids to lift roots and promote a healthier scalp in just 6 weeks.
Price: INR 1,499 (30ml). Available online.
Philips Hair Straightening Brush
Achieve straight, silky, and shiny hair in just 5 minutes with our innovative straightening brush. Equipped with SilkProtect technology and an advanced ionic care system, it gently detangles, straightens, and reduces heat damage, leaving your hair 5x smoother and frizz-free for a healthy finish. The large paddle brush straightens more hair at once, and with a quick 50-second heat-up time and LED indicator, styling is fast and easy. Offering three temperature settings (150°C, 170°C, 200°C) to suit all hair types, plus an argan oil-infused ceramic coating for smooth gliding and a 1.8m swivel cord for flexibility, this brush provides effortless professional results. Say goodbye to static and hello to sleek, shiny, frizz-free hair!
Price: INR 4,995. Available online.
WOW Skin Science Rosemary with Biotin Hair Care Kit
This Valentine’s Day, show your love with the WOW Skin Science Rosemary with Biotin Hair Care Kit—a thoughtful and caring gift. This 3-step system nourishes, strengthens, and protects hair, helping reduce hair fall and promoting fuller, healthier tresses. Infused with rosemary oil and biotin, it stimulates the scalp, boosts circulation, and strengthens hair for lasting vitality. Free from parabens, sulfates, and cruelty, this 100% vegan, clinically tested kit includes hair oil, shampoo, and conditioner—everything you need for a complete hair care routine. Give the gift of self-care and confidence this Valentine’s with WOW Skin Science!
Price: INR 1,599. Available online.
Dromen & Co. Castor Brew Oil
This Valentine’s Day, let your hair shine with love and care, courtesy of Dromen & Co.’s Castor Brew Oil—your ultimate beauty secret for luscious, healthy locks. Infused with the power of Ayurveda, this nutrient-rich oil deeply nourishes the scalp, strengthens each strand, and enhances natural shine, leaving you with hair that feels as beautiful as love itself. It’s the perfect pre-date beauty essential, whether you’re preparing for a special night or simply treating yourself. Crafted from an Ayurvedic blend of wood-pressed castor seed oil and neem oil, and powered with vitamin E and extra virgin olive oil, this nourishing oil promotes healthy hair growth, strengthens follicles, and helps reduce thinning or balding. It also soothes and calms the scalp, reducing redness and irritation, keeping your scalp healthy and boosting overall hair health. This luxurious oil is the perfect self-care treat or thoughtful gift for Valentine’s Day.
Price: INR 999. Available online.
2.Oh! Leave-in Conditioner
Oh! has introduced a groundbreaking new product: a lightweight, leave-in conditioner designed specifically for Indian hair, addressing all your hair concerns and transforming your hair quickly and easily. Unlike traditional rinse-out conditioners, this non-greasy formula is suitable for all hair types—curly, straight, grey, or even colored—and works continuously to keep your hair looking healthy and beautiful. This multi-purpose leave-in cream offers 21 essential benefits, such as preventing moisture loss, smoothing frizz, and enhancing shine. Packed with powerful ingredients like Behentrimonium Chloride, Panthenol, and Argan Oil, it leaves your hair shinier, softer, and effortlessly detangled. The formula penetrates deeply to nourish and strengthen each strand while forming a protective barrier that locks in moisture.
Price: INR 1,199 (200ml). Available online.
Curl Care’s Cleanse + Hydrate Duo
This Valentine’s Day, show your curls some love with Curl Care’s Cleanse + Hydrate Duo! Celebrate the season of love by treating your curls to the care they deserve with this powerful duo—Curl Care’s Cleanse + Hydrate Shampoo & Conditioner. Designed to cleanse, nourish, and define curls with ease, this sulfate-free, curl-friendly formula removes impurities while locking in moisture, keeping your curls soft, frizz-free, and beautifully defined. It’s perfect for any occasion, whether you’re enjoying a romantic dinner, a fun Galentine’s night, or a relaxing self-care spa day. Let your curls shine with confidence!
Price: INR 849. Available online.
Moroccanoil Treatment Purple
Moroccanoil® has unveiled a revolutionary new version of their iconic Moroccanoil Treatment. It comes in a new tone-correcting formula designed to fight brassiness while nourishing the hair, offering daily colour maintenance and care all in one. Specially crafted for blonde, lightened, and grey hair, Moroccanoil Treatment Purple features violet pigments that enhance cool tones and eliminate unwanted yellow and orange hues. In fact, 95% of consumers say it refreshes highlights with just one use. This rich yet lightweight argan-oil-infused formula delivers the same styling and conditioning benefits that Moroccanoil Treatment is known for, instantly absorbing into the hair to improve manageability, boost shine, and provide long-lasting smoothness and softness.
Price: INR 3,330 (50 ml). Available online.
Morphy Richards Keraflow HS3500 Keratin Hair Straightener
Unlock the secret to effortlessly sleek, shiny hair this Valentine’s Day with the Morphy Richards Keraflow HS3500 Keratin Hair Straightener. Infused with keratin, this straightener offers salon-quality results at home, leaving hair smooth, healthy, and full of shine. It’s the perfect gift to pamper her and help her feel confident and beautiful. Show your love with a gift that guarantees great hair every day. Features: Keratin-infused ceramic plates, temperature control up to 230°C, fast heat-up, swivel cord, automatic shut-off.
Price: INR 2,495. Available online.
Kama Ayurveda Brigandi Hair Cleanser
This sulphate- and paraben-free hair cleanser by Kama Ayurveda offers a gentle yet effective formula enriched with herbs like Bhringraj, Licorice, and Hibiscus. It detoxifies hair from root to tip while protecting the natural moisture barrier, preventing damage and dryness. Perfect for Valentine’s Day, it keeps hair soft, strong, and healthy.
Price: INR 1,795. Available online.