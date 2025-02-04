Thoughtful presents to make this Valentine’s Day unforgettable

This Valentine’s Day, go beyond the usual gifts and surprise your loved ones with thoughtful presents that truly capture their interests and passions. Whether they love elegant jewellery, luxurious skincare, fashionable accessories, or delicious gourmet treats, this curated selection has something for everyone. From sparkling statement pieces to mouthwatering delights, each gift is designed to make this season of love even more memorable. Whether you're shopping for a partner, best friend, or even treating yourself, these special gifts will undoubtedly make a lasting impression.
Coffee Connection Gift Set by Brillare
The Coffee Connection Gift Set offers a luxurious at-home spa experience with nourishing coffee and coconut formulas. Ideal for those who love to relax and indulge, the coffee exfoliates while the coconut moisturizes, leaving your skin feeling refreshed and pampered.
Price: ₹1,095. Available online.
Heart To Get Enchanted Statement Ring by Kumari Fine Jewellery
This ring isn't just a piece of jewellery; it's a symbol of the magic of love. With its enchanting design, it’s a timeless reminder of the fairy tale love story you share, making her feel special and cherished.
Price: ₹27,006. Available online.
Shine On Collection by Anaar
For those who adore fun, vibrant styles, this collection features the Starry Nights wedge sneakers with a whimsical design that sparkles like the night sky, and the Eye Candy wedge sandals, which are bright and bold for a statement look.
Price: ₹19,990. Available online.
SuperYou
This Valentine’s, gift your loved one health and happiness with SuperYou, India’s groundbreaking protein wafer bar. Made with fermented yeast protein technology, these delicious wafers are packed with nutrients and available in mouthwatering flavors like chocolate, choco-peanut butter, strawberry crème, and cheese. Share the treat and keep the energy high for a romantic evening together.
Price on request. Available online.
Twiddles
Add a healthy twist to your Valentine’s celebrations with Twiddles, the guilt-free snacks inspired by Yuvraj Singh’s balanced lifestyle. Made with 70% nuts and seeds and free from preservatives, palm oil, and excess sugar, these delicious treats will satisfy your cravings without compromising your health goals.
Price on request. Available online.
Berry Pop Hydrating Lip Balm by Beauty By BiE
The Berry Pop Hydrating Lip Balm by Beauty By BiE is your perfect accessory for achieving the Cherry Cola Lips trend. Its nourishing formula, enriched with jojoba oil and vitamin E, leaves lips soft and hydrated while adding a subtle berry tint for a chic, youthful look.
Price: ₹399. Available online.
Noritake’s Bountiful Garden 21pc Dinner Set from Sobe Decor
The Bountiful Garden 21pc Dinner Set is a finely crafted masterpiece with intricate floral designs, perfect for intimate dinners or festive celebrations. It makes an elegant gift for couples or families.
Price: ₹49,445. Available online.
XOXO Earrings from Treasures by Tiara
The XOXO Earrings, featuring stunning rubies and amethysts, add a playful yet elegant touch to any outfit. Symbolizing hugs and kisses, these earrings are a perfect gift to express affection and love. The intricate craftsmanship ensures they’ll be treasured for years.
Price:₹90,700. Available online.