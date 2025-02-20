Rajasthani and Gujarati Cuisine: A blend of tradition and flavour

Ananya Mehta
Rajasthani and Gujarati cuisines share several similarities due to their geographical proximity, cultural influences, and arid climate, which has shaped their food habits over centuries
Both cuisines emphasise vegetarian dishes, as historically, communities in these regions have followed vegetarian diets due to religious and ecological factors.
One of the key similarities is the use of gram flour (besan) in dishes like Rajasthani gatte ki sabzi and Gujarati dhokla or khandvi. Lentils and pulses form an essential part of their diets, evident in dishes like dal baati churma (Rajasthan) and dal dhokli (Gujarat)
Both cuisines also rely on dry snacks and preserved foods, a necessity due to the scarcity of fresh vegetables in certain seasons. Popular snacks like khakra, farsan, and sev are common in both regions
Additionally, dairy products like buttermilk (chaas) and clarified butter (ghee) are widely used