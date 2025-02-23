10-minute hot breakfasts to save you time in the mornings

Ujjainee Roy
Poha can be quickly sautéed with onions, green chillies, peas, and mustard seeds. Garnish with fresh coriander and a squeeze of lemon for some extra zing.
Cook sooji with water, along with a mix of sautéed vegetables such as carrots, peas, and beans. Season with mustard seeds, curry leaves, and a sprinkle of lemon juice to enhance the taste.
Make an easy, protein-rich savoury pancake from chickpea flour (besan), mixed with chopped onions, tomatoes, green chillies, and spices. Cook on a skillet for best results.
Though traditionally steamed, instant idli mixes allow you to prepare fluffy idlis in just a few minutes. Pair them with coconut chutney or sambar for a wholesome meal.
With instant dosa batter available in markets, you can quickly make a crispy dosa. Fill it with potato masala or serve with chutney and sambar for a filling breakfast.
A fusion of bread and upma, this dish uses bread chunks tossed with sautéed onions, green chillies, and spices and also makes for a great work lunch.