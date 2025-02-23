10-minute hot breakfasts to save you time in the mornings

Ujjainee Roy

Poha

Poha can be quickly sautéed with onions, green chillies, peas, and mustard seeds. Garnish with fresh coriander and a squeeze of lemon for some extra zing.

Upma

Cook sooji with water, along with a mix of sautéed vegetables such as carrots, peas, and beans. Season with mustard seeds, curry leaves, and a sprinkle of lemon juice to enhance the taste.

Besan cheela

Make an easy, protein-rich savoury pancake from chickpea flour (besan), mixed with chopped onions, tomatoes, green chillies, and spices. Cook on a skillet for best results.

Idli

Though traditionally steamed, instant idli mixes allow you to prepare fluffy idlis in just a few minutes. Pair them with coconut chutney or sambar for a wholesome meal.

Dosa

With instant dosa batter available in markets, you can quickly make a crispy dosa. Fill it with potato masala or serve with chutney and sambar for a filling breakfast.

Bread upma

A fusion of bread and upma, this dish uses bread chunks tossed with sautéed onions, green chillies, and spices and also makes for a great work lunch.

More on Food