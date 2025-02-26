What to eat and what not to eat on Mahashivratri 2025

WHAT TO EAT:

Fruits: Fruits such as bananas, apples, oranges, and grapes are allowed to be consumed during the fast.  

Milk and milk products: Milk, yogurt, and buttermilk are also allowed to be consumed.

Sabudana: Sabudana, also known as tapioca pearls, is a popular ingredient used to make dishes during Maha Shivratri.  

Nuts and dry fruits: Nuts such as almonds, cashews, and walnuts are allowed to be consumed.  

Root vegetables: Root vegetables such as potatoes, sweet potatoes, and carrots are also allowed to be consumed.

Special flours: Flours made from buckwheat, water chestnut, and amaranth are allowed to be used to make certain dishes.

WHAT NOT TO EAT:

Grains: Grains such as wheat, rice, and lentils are not allowed to be consumed during the fast.

Onions and garlic: Onions and garlic are also not allowed to be consumed.

Non-vegetarian food: Non-vegetarian food is strictly prohibited during the fast.

Processed food: Processed food is also not allowed to be consumed.

