What to eat and what not to eat on Mahashivratri 2025

Dharitri Ganguly
Fruits: Fruits such as bananas, apples, oranges, and grapes are allowed to be consumed during the fast.
Milk and milk products: Milk, yogurt, and buttermilk are also allowed to be consumed.
Sabudana: Sabudana, also known as tapioca pearls, is a popular ingredient used to make dishes during Maha Shivratri.
Nuts and dry fruits: Nuts such as almonds, cashews, and walnuts are allowed to be consumed.
Root vegetables: Root vegetables such as potatoes, sweet potatoes, and carrots are also allowed to be consumed.
Special flours: Flours made from buckwheat, water chestnut, and amaranth are allowed to be used to make certain dishes.
Grains: Grains such as wheat, rice, and lentils are not allowed to be consumed during the fast.
Onions and garlic: Onions and garlic are also not allowed to be consumed.
Non-vegetarian food: Non-vegetarian food is strictly prohibited during the fast.
Processed food: Processed food is also not allowed to be consumed.