Five comfort foods that never fail to cheer you up

Sakshi Kaithwas
Maggi noodles
It’s our childhood crush in a bowl, quick to make, packed with nostalgia, and even better with a dash of masala or tossed-in veggies. A timeless comfort we keep going back to.
Khichdi
Can’t decide what to eat? In a rush or simply craving something light and fuss-free? Khichdi comes to the rescue, easy, comforting and always satisfying.
Ice cream
Your favourite ice cream can literally set your day right. A scoop of ice cream, melting slowly and sweetly, is always a mood lifter.
Pizza
Whether it’s a slice shared with friends or eaten solo in bed, pizza is the ultimate comfort food that never lets you down.
Ghar ka khana
Nothing compares to the comfort of home-cooked food. Be it a simple dal-chawal, aloo bhujia, or mom’s special sabzi, ghar ka khana carries the taste of love, memories and familiarity.