Is comfort food really a choice, or a sacrifice?

Delhi-based writer Anantika Kapoor once shared a moment that hit home for me: “I never gave much thought to what it meant to have a seat at your own dining table. But when I saw my mother give up her chair for an unexpected guest, it hit me—how deeply women are conditioned, over generations, to surrender their seat, both literally and metaphorically. I told her to stay seated. We pulled in another chair. She didn’t need to shrink to make space for someone else.”

That story echoed something I’ve seen—and felt—many times. It’s never just about the chair. It’s in the way women take the smaller portion. How they eat last at family gatherings. How they perch on the edge of group photos, barely occupying space. How they let others speak, then clean up after.

These aren’t just habits. They’re the residue of generations of conditioning. And the sad truth is: the love we receive in the form of food, care, or sacrifice from the women in our lives often comes from a place where love had little to do with it. So when we say things like, “Her cooking was an act of love”—perhaps we need to pause and ask, whose love, whose labour, and whose choice?

Because sometimes, what we’re really tasting in those beloved family recipes isn’t just spice or memory. It's a sacrifice. Quiet. Enduring. And, all too often, invisible. And perhaps the most radical thing we can do—the most loving thing—is to finally see it. To name it. To make sure it doesn’t go unnoticed any longer.

(Written by Vernika Awal)