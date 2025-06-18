The art of picking the perfect hilsa this monsoon season

Selecting the perfect hilsa from the market is directly proportional to the texture, quality, flavour, tenderness and the praise that your cooking earns you. This beloved, fine-boned fish is a fish-eater’s favourite in June- July stretching to maximum early August. Here are a few hacks that you can keep in mind.

Choose the right weight

Do not be shy of weighing the fish with your hands. With experience you would have an idea of their weight. If there is a weighing scale nearby then check the actual weight which ideally should be anywhere between 800 gms to 1.2 kgs. Anything above this range may not be very flavourful.

Looks Matter!

A good quality ilish will resemble the shapes of gourds. They would have a wider stomach / belly and start to taper at both ends. If the belly is fat, then you will have a weighty and tender fish with juicy flesh. The eyes should be bright while pink or red gills indicate fresh fish. If the gills are discoloured then it may mean that the fish has aged quite a bit. The scales should also be shiny and tight.