Memories with Jamuns: When Summer turns purple

Even as a child, I’d wonder what these trees must’ve seen. The cavalcades. The protests. The lovers lingering under their shade. Their branches heavy with memory, their trunks weathered like old stone. Over the years, they’ve served as more than just picturesque props. Bird watchers speak of the flurry of rosy starlings that descend upon them, and parakeets, it seems, have made a roosting ritual out of them. They are alive in ways we forget to notice.

Cut to today—and I found myself staring, slightly amused, at a food delivery app offering jamuns in vacuum-sealed packaging. “R60 for 225 grams,” it said, almost smugly. I couldn’t help but chuckle. My nani’s reaction came to me instantly—clear as day and soaked in mock outrage: “Itne mehnge jamun? Jaao, saamne ped se tod ke le aao!” (Such expensive jamuns? Just go pluck some from the tree outside!)