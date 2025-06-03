Sober is the new chic: Welcome to the era of non-alcoholic booze

There’s nothing quite like the buzz of a cocktail night with friends, but the next-day hangover and hidden health costs often steal the spotlight after the fun fades. The unwanted headaches and body cramps overpowers the exciting fun-filled nights. So, for a healthier attempt there came the new spirited non-alcoholic booze that holds the power to reshape the party days.

What is the Sober Curious movement?

In the late 2010s, a movement called the Sober Curious movement was started in order to limit the consumption of alcohol. This highlighted the fact that in order to enjoy life we don't need the help of alcohol. With all this buzz all around, brands have taken the concept of non-alcoholic beverages and redefined it. Some of the brands that provide such non-alcoholic spirits are listed below:

SOBER (India)- This is India’s first non-alcoholic spirit brand that has brought forth India’s sobriety into play. This is a refreshing line of botanically infused, non-alcoholic distilled spirits crafted with naturally grown herbs and mood-boosting adaptogens. This has all ranges of drinks that we knew to be alcohol's names, Gins, Vodka, Whiskey so that you don’t miss out on the fun. All the fun of cocktails- none of the hangovers or health worries. Seedlip (UK)- This is known for being the world’s first distilled non-alcoholic spirited brand. Seedlip’s drinks are made with herbal, and botanical blends designed to mimic the complexity of gin or other spirits which do not include the requirement of alcohol or sugar. This has been world famous and has started a new trend of this chic sobriety. De Soi (USA)- This non-alcoholic apéritifs introduced by Katty Perry is made with natural adaptogens with the essence of reishi and ashwagandha. This is designed perfectly for unwinding your day without dulling your senses. The perfect mix of taste and celebration!

These brands have created more than just a business, they have brought up a step to a healthier and a better lifestyle without missing out on the fun.

(Written by Bristi Dey)