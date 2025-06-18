Food Hacks: How to fix soggy food?

Here are a few hacks to fix soggy food and make it look like warm and fresh, straight from the oven!

Fries and baked goods

The best way to fix fried and baked foods is to put them straight in the oven on a re-heating cycle. You can place them at 190 degree centigrade in an over or toaster for five to ten minutes and flip them halfway. This ensures that both sides are equally heated. If you are using an air fryer of food like French fries then try heating them for three to five minutes at 175 degree centigrade. Ideally, do not microwave them. Putting them inside the microwave makes it soggier. So opt for either the oven, air fryer or toaster depending on the food itself.