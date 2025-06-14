Food Hacks: How to keep fruit flies away?

The most important way to keep fruit flies off your dining tables is to keep a hygienic environment around.

Remove all breeding grounds

The primary reason why fruit flies meander around your food in multiples is because they are being given the breeding ground to reproduce. To do-away with the possibility of them multiplying, clean your sink and drains regularly. If needed, opt for deep cleaning every fortnight. Recyclable items like bottles, containers and packets must be thoroughly washed before re-using. Rotting edibles must be immediately removed from the house, including the dustbins and any food crumbs or spillages should be wiped clean.

Storage matters!

How you store fruits and edibles play a role in eliminating fruit flies. Fruits must be stored in the refrigerator. If possible, use clean-fills or better, zip lock bags to store your fruits. This helps them stay fresh and increases their longevity. Air-tight containers might also do the trick.