All you need to know about London’s Banana Bread Toast with Honey Butter Ice Cream that’s going viral

As if banana bread is not delectable enough in itself, London’s street food scene is now buzzing with a version of it that sounds even tastier. If you’ve also spotted the trend on TikTok or Instagram, chances are that you’ve found the viral Banana Bread Toast with Honey Butter Ice Cream.
The visibly scrumptious brown banana bread sits merrily on the bed of fudge sauce, and is topped with a small dollop of honey butter ice cream. Now that you’ve got the visual cue, we’ll get to decoding what it is made of.
According to ice cream parlour Chin Chin Dessert, one serving of the dish contains, “a baked banana bread toast with walnuts, chocolate chips, a hazelnut praline centre — sitting on warm fudge sauce and topped with a slice of honey and butter ice cream.”
The review? Facebook page Super British Girl gives the verdict, “CHIN CHIN ice cream has Banana bread to the next level! TOASTED. Definitely lush and visually looks like Asian French toast topped with butter. Definitely amazing because I love banana bread and in the centre hidden beneath the butter is this gooey sauce. The experience would not be complete without some ice cream which is secretly in the form of the cute block of honey butter! How neat is that and how did they even shape it like that. Gifted.”
However, an Instagram user complains, “It’s look phenomenal, but that tiny bit of ice cream is not enough.” “Needs about five times more ice cream,” says another.
While we can understand their concern about the bread–to–ice-cream proportion — we would definitely love to give the dessert a try. Dear Indian dessert havens, is anyone listening?