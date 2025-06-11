Mumbai’s buzzing bar and dining scene gets a place in Juhu

Mumbai’s vibrant bar and dining landscape welcomes a new enigma with the arrival of Leo’s in Juhu. This neighbourhood bar, inspired by the mysterious travels of its namesake, promises more than just a night out; it offers an immersive experience where curiosity is always on the menu.
Leo's look combines tradition with panache, with dramatic brick tiles and stunning old-fashioned Moroccan floor tiles. Inside, there is an electric atmosphere, with lively chatter and a disco-to-retro-funk soundtrack. Outside, a marble-chip patio provides the relaxed alfresco ambiance ideal for informal drinks and hushed conversations. Enhancing its attraction is Leo’s wall of vintage memorabilia, a carefully collected collage of old vinyl and movie stills, with some pieces offered to take away.
The core of Leo’s is its bar, offering strong and creative signature cocktails. Highlights are the Cereal Killer, a milk drink infused with chocos and Aam-nesia a beer foam and mango purée combination. Every drink is a personality in Leo's narrative.
The internationally-themed food menu is reminiscent of Leo's fantastical travels. Vegan Choripan, a take on the Argentinian favorite, Charred Soya Chaap Skewers with Peruvian aji verde and elegant Asparagus and Berry Ravioli are all testaments to culinary expertise. The meal ends with Leo's Buttery French Toast.