Mumbai’s buzzing bar and dining scene gets a place in Juhu

Mumbai’s vibrant bar and dining landscape welcomes a new enigma with the arrival of Leo’s in Juhu. This neighbourhood bar, inspired by the mysterious travels of its namesake, promises more than just a night out; it offers an immersive experience where curiosity is always on the menu.

All about the decor and menu of Leo’s

Leo's look combines tradition with panache, with dramatic brick tiles and stunning old-fashioned Moroccan floor tiles. Inside, there is an electric atmosphere, with lively chatter and a disco-to-retro-funk soundtrack. Outside, a marble-chip patio provides the relaxed alfresco ambiance ideal for informal drinks and hushed conversations. Enhancing its attraction is Leo’s wall of vintage memorabilia, a carefully collected collage of old vinyl and movie stills, with some pieces offered to take away.