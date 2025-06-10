This iconic restaurant in Mumbai gets a Pan-Asian revamp

Novotel Mumbai Juhu Beach has officially reopened the doors to its iconic restaurant, Sampan, now reborn as Sampan 2.0, a bold new iteration of Pan-Asian excellence that blends legacy with innovation.
This bold reimagining introduces a refreshed and expansive menu, a refined service style, updated tableware, and new staff uniforms. Each element is thoughtfully curated to offer guests a dynamic and immersive journey across the flavours of Korea, Japan, Thailand, and China.
Rooted in legacy but driven by innovation, Sampan 2.0 reflects a deep understanding of the evolving preferences of Mumbai’s diners. From rich ramen broths and artisanal dim sums to wok-tossed mains, sizzling small plates, and Asian-inspired desserts, the menu is a brave step away from Sampan’s earlier, primarily Chinese offerings.
The menu is a celebration of regional diversity and craftsmanship, offering dishes like Korean Fire Chicken (Buldak), Spicy kimchi curries, Pork belly in yellow bean sauce, Soft-shell crab with Thai sweet spice, and crowd favourites such as Dragon rolls, Siu mai, and Massaman curry.
Vegetarian guests can indulge in delights like Furikake corn ribs, Crispy lotus stem, Mapo tofu, and the chef’s signature Sampan-style paneer. Complementing these dishes is an elevated beverage offering, featuring Asian beers such as Asahi, Singha, and Tsingtao, alongside Soju, Sake, and a line-up of cocktails infused with regional botanicals.
Director of culinary, chef Avinash Kumar said, “This menu is a love letter to Asia. Each dish tells a story, not just of flavour, but of culture and care. We have stayed true to the origins of each cuisine while adding our own creative flair. It’s a kitchen that respects tradition but isn’t afraid to experiment, and I can’t wait for guests to experience the result.”