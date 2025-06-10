This iconic restaurant in Mumbai gets a Pan-Asian revamp

Novotel Mumbai Juhu Beach has officially reopened the doors to its iconic restaurant, Sampan, now reborn as Sampan 2.0, a bold new iteration of Pan-Asian excellence that blends legacy with innovation.

Sampan in Mumbai is now Sampan 2.0

This bold reimagining introduces a refreshed and expansive menu, a refined service style, updated tableware, and new staff uniforms. Each element is thoughtfully curated to offer guests a dynamic and immersive journey across the flavours of Korea, Japan, Thailand, and China.