For a hearty Spanish–Portuguese luncheon this Father’s Day, head to this Goan restaurant

This Father's Day, celebrate the man of your life with a delightful Spanish and Portuguese lunch at Novotel Goa Panjim. It’s the best way to forge memories with delectable food and happy vibes.

What can you expect on the menu?

The exotic menu offers a thoughtful Goan twist, starting with live barbecue stations serving succulent marinated prawns, chorizo skewers and tender lamb cuts. Dive into signature paella available with seafood or as a vegetarian option bursting with bold spices and fresh ingredients. The Goan-Portuguese fusion counter brings comforting local flavours with dishes like chorizo pulao and tangy vindalho. Seafood lovers will adore the Spanish stew brimming with clams, squid mussels and the day’s fresh catch in a rich tomato and white wine broth.

Also on offer are cheesy ricotta and spinach cannelloni, plus an array of tapas including Spanish sausages, olives, roasted peppers and artisanal bread all complemented by an unlimited flow of beer. Conclude your feast with classic tiramisu and the iconic pastel de nata.