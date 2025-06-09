Move over the coastal granddaughter: Here are five ways to enjoy summer the Bengali way

Long before Eat, Pray, Love popularised the Italian concept of dolce far niente — the sweetness of doing nothing — Bengalis had perfected its poetic parallel: the art of lyadh. Although frequently shunned for being laid back, any true–blue Bengali would tell you that being relaxed is a deeply cherished way of life. And this way of life majorly finds its origins in the hot and humid climate predominant in the region, particularly in the summers, which last for about, well, most of the year.

However, as an ethnicity that has never left a chance to celebrate the most mundane of occasions, throughout the years, Bengalis have perfected the art of making summers colourful as well.

So, this year, why don’t you move over ‘Sufjan Stevens summer’ or elaborate Pinterest mood boards manuals on becoming a ‘Coastal Granddaughter’ and dabble in the traditional art of celebrating summer the Bengali way?