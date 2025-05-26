Why you need astrological dressing even if you don’t believe in the stars

“A closet full of clothes, nothing to wear,” lamented Carrie Bradshaw in Sex and the City, voicing the concerns of millions who turn to our overflowing wardrobes every Monday morning, only to find absolutely nothing to wear. If you’re in the same boat, then you, just like this author, might find your solution in anchoring your sartorial choices onto Vedic astrology.

For the unversed, here’s how it works. According to Vedic astrology, each day of the week is attributed with the energy of a particular celestial body — be it the sun, mercury or the moon. The more you pacify these planets, the more you harness their energies. And an easy way to do this? Wear the colour associated with the planet of day!

The thumb rule for dressing according to Vedic astrology is this

Monday is associated with the moon, and the colour white.

Tuesday is associated with Mars, and the colour red.

Wednesday is associated with Mercury, and the colour green.

Thursday is associated with Jupiter, and the colour yellow.

Friday is associated with Venus, and the colours pink and purple.

Saturday is associated with Saturn, and the colours black and blue.

Sunday is associated with the Sun, and colour orange.

Hold on, hold on...if in case you’re a non-believer and just rolled your eyes planning to skip the rest of this story, we have a reason for you to stick around. Inspired by a colleague who believes in Vedic astrology, this sceptic author tried dressing according Vedic astrology for a month. By the end, she realised that the benefits of colour coding each day extends far beyond what it promises.

Here are the top three reasons why you should consider dressing up in the colour of the planets as well, even if you are a non-believer.

Firstly, this practice saves time and energy lost in trying to come up with outfit ideas. How many times have you stood in front of a wardrobe filled with clothes and wondered, ‘How come I have nothing to wear?’

However, with this rule, you already have a particular colour that your outfit needs to be in: and that narrows down your choices. A lot. Instead of five outfits you could have built based on the vibe you’re feeling on a given day, only two might be in the colour associated with that particular day. That saves a lot of time and energy otherwise spent in deciding between five outfits.